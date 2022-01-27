Canada's Rogers Communications beats quarterly revenue estimates

Rogers Communications Inc surpassed revenue expectations for the fourth quarter on Thursday as the Omicron surge pushed up demand for its internet and cloud-based services used for remote work and entertainment.

The Canadian telecom operator's total revenue was C$3.91 billion ($3.08 billion) in the quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of C$3.86 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. ($1 = 1.2704 Canadian dollars)

