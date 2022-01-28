Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22543: What's new?

Microsoft on Thursday announced the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22543 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. In addition to a good set of improvements and fixes, this build also introduces more natural voices for Narrator.

With more natural-sounding voices, Narrator users can enjoy scenarios like browsing the web, reading, and authoring mail, and more. Natural Narrator voices are available in English-U.S. and once downloaded are supported without an internet connection.

Besides, Microsoft has introduced new Narrator keyboard commands and updated a few of the existing ones to make it easier for Narrator users to switch between voices to better support common tasks like reading and navigating.

Other changes and improvements in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22543 include: