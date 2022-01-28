Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22543: What's new?
Besides, Microsoft has introduced new Narrator keyboard commands and updated a few of the existing ones to make it easier for Narrator users to switch between voices to better support common tasks like reading and navigating.
Microsoft on Thursday announced the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22543 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. In addition to a good set of improvements and fixes, this build also introduces more natural voices for Narrator.
With more natural-sounding voices, Narrator users can enjoy scenarios like browsing the web, reading, and authoring mail, and more. Natural Narrator voices are available in English-U.S. and once downloaded are supported without an internet connection.
Other changes and improvements in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22543 include:
- Building on the recent changes to the flyout design for the hardware indicators, we have updated the media controls which appear on the Lock screen when playing music in a supported app. It more closely matches the design shown for the media controls in Quick Settings when signed-in to your PC. The media controls will always use dark theme to complement the rest of the Lock Screen visual style.
- We have updated the experience of resizing app windows in snap layouts by overlaying the relevant app icon on top of the acrylic background. Snap some windows using the snap assist, resize the snapped window layout using the buffer and watch the other snapped windows go out-of-focus overlaid with their app icon.
- Using the WIN + ALT + K keyboard shortcut to mute your call will now show a confirmation flyout.
- The input switcher improvements announced with Build 22518, including updated design with an acrylic background, is now available to all Insiders in the Dev Channel.
- When doing a full build upgrade, the progress ring animation has been updated, aligning with the updated boot screen animation.
- Updated the design of System > Storage > Disks & Volume and Storage Spaces in Settings to align with the overall design of Settings in Windows 11. Certain options for the drive, volume, and space, like properties, are also now directly available inline on these pages as buttons without having to click that entry first.
