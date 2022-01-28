Nokia, China Mobile claim 5G Standalone speed record using 3CC CA

Nokia claims to have achieved a new 5G Standalone speed record using 3 Components (3CC) Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology in Shanghai, China. The new record of approximately 3Gbps in downlink throughput was achieved using Nokia's commercial 5G Airscale portfolio, China Mobile's (CMCC) network, and MediaTek's mobile platform.

"This new speed record, using commercially available hardware and software, highlights how Nokia's pioneering approach continues to drive important innovation in the market. 5G Carrier Aggregation is a critical technology for mobile operators around the world to maximize the impact of their spectrum holdings and deliver enhanced coverage and capacity to subscribers," said Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia.

More specifically, the trial leveraged Nokia's AirScale 5G baseband and MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 5G flagship mobile platform on CMCC's network. Nokia says it's the first time that the n28 (700MHz band; 30MHz) and n41 (2.6GHz band; 100+60MHz) frequency bands have been successfully combined to reach 190Mhz bandwidth (n28 + n41) with carrier aggregation technology.

For the unversed, Carrier Aggregation is a technique that combines frequency bands for higher data rates and increased coverage, delivering superior network capacity by maximizing the spectral efficiency of 5G networks.

Commenting on this achievement, JS Pan, General Manager, Wireless Communication Technology at MediaTek, said, "Through this tripartite collaboration we have successfully demonstrated the technical advantages of DL 3CC CA using FDD+TDD. Smartphones powered by the new Dimensity 9000 flagship 5G mobile platform, and forthcoming Dimensity 5G mobile platforms, will be able to take advantage of this cutting-edge 5G connectivity feature, and MediaTek will continue to work closely with industry partners to set new milestones for 5G development."

Nokia has been a strategic partner of CMCC for over 20 years and is the first 5G RAN vendor to provide downlink Carrier Aggregation with three Component Carriers in China Mobile's network.