Apple fixes smartwatch charging bug with watchOS 8.4

Tech giant Apple has released watchOS 8.4 which comes with security updates and a fix for the bug that prevented some Watch Series models from charging. According to GSM Arena, the update is available for Watch Series 3 and later models. Users can download it through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by navigating to the General > Software Update menu.

However, it's important to note that the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 per cent battery to install the update, and it should be placed on a charger while also being within the connected iPhone's range. As per GSM Arena, in addition to watchOS 8.4, Apple also released the first beta of watchOS 8.5.

The company had also released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for developers yesterday. These builds are now available for people who are part of Apple's beta program. (ANI)

