Olympics-Beijing offers high tech power naps to journalists at the Games

The spacious cabins contain the same bed Olympians are sleeping on in the Athletes' Village with the user able to adjust their position and with a remote control or mobile phone. "These sleep cabins are especially designed for the Beijing Winter Games," company representative Zhao Yufeng told Reuters at the Beijing main media centre on Sunday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-01-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 17:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Journalists reporting on the Winter Olympics are being offered the chance to sleep on the job thanks to high-tech cabins at the Beijing media center.

The 20 Sleep Rest Cabins, developed by China's Keeson Technology Corp, allowing reporters to pop in for a power nap of up to an hour with a simple scan of their mobile phone. The spacious cabins contain the same bed Olympians are sleeping on in the Athletes' Village with the user able to adjust their position and with a remote control or mobile phone.

"These sleep cabins are specially designed for the Beijing Winter Games," company representative Zhao Yufeng told Reuters at the Beijing main media center on Sunday. The beds, which also have a massage setting, are already attracting attention further afield.

American luger Summer Britcher this week took to social media to show off her bed, comparing it favorably with the cardboard beds used at last year's Tokyo Summer Games. "It's as if the Beijing organizing committee said, 'how can we just absolutely just one up Tokyo?'" Britcher said in a Tiktok video, describing the bed's 'zero gravity mode, which simulates the feeling of being in outer space, as "phenomenal".

"Raising the head 15 degrees and legs by 35 degrees is beneficial for blood circulation and able to help the athletes to relieve stress and get a good night sleep", she added. The cabins are available in the media center which is located within the "closed-loop" bubble that separates Olympic Games participants from the public, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Games open on Friday.

