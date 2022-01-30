Left Menu

Tesla now selling microphone for in-car karaoke

American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla will now be selling a microphone for in-car karaoke.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 22:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla will now be selling a microphone for in-car karaoke. According to TechCrunch, the TeslaMic is only available in China for the time being. The company introduced it amid the rollout of a Chinese New Year software update, which adds a karaoke platform called Leishi KTV to infotainment systems.

The microphone automatically pairs with the infotainment system, as per Tesla. The TeslaMic comes in a pack of two, so it could come in handy if users ever feel like parking somewhere with a date and belting out some duets. The pack costs around USD 188 and with this Tesla is building on a 'Caraoke' feature it introduced in 2019, which had a more limited selection of tracks.

As per TechCrunch, it remains to be seen whether Tesla will sell the TeslaMic outside of China, though maybe users will be able to buy it with Dogecoin if it ever comes to the US. In the meantime, there's an official Carpool Karaoke microphone that users can connect to their car's audio system. (ANI)

