Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Blinken to speak Feb.1 - report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will speak by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Feb. 1, the TASS news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Monday.

Washington and Brussels replied last week to Moscow's demands for legally binding security guarantees amid a standoff over Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and other issues, but Russia has indicated it is not satisfied.

