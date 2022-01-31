Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Blinken to speak Feb.1 - report
31-01-2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will speak by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Feb. 1, the TASS news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Monday.
Washington and Brussels replied last week to Moscow's demands for legally binding security guarantees amid a standoff over Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and other issues, but Russia has indicated it is not satisfied.
