Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Blinken to speak Feb.1 - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:38 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will speak by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Feb. 1, the TASS news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Monday.

Washington and Brussels replied last week to Moscow's demands for legally binding security guarantees amid a standoff over Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and other issues, but Russia has indicated it is not satisfied.

