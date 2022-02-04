Left Menu

Mozilla to retire Firefox's VR version

Mozilla has decided to retire its virtual and augmented reality web browser Firefox Reality. They will be passing the baton to an outside team that plans to re-launch it under a new name.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:44 IST
Mozilla to retire Firefox's VR version
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Mozilla has decided to retire its virtual and augmented reality web browser Firefox Reality. They will be passing the baton to an outside team that plans to re-launch it under a new name. According to The Verge, free software consultancy Igalia has been developing a browser using the source code underlying Firefox Reality, aiming to launch a comparable VR/AR browser called Wolvic next week.

Meanwhile, Mozilla will remove Firefox Reality from app stores in the next few weeks. They have framed the change as a natural evolution for Firefox Reality, which launched in 2018. In a blog post, Mozilla wrote, "We've been at the forefront of developing new technologies," the organization said, citing the WebVR and WebAR standards.

They added, "In some instances, Mozilla continues to remain the host and incubator of those new technologies ... With other technologies, we find communities and organizations where our projects can continue to grow and contribute to the web." Igalia has previously contributed to the WebKit and Chromium open-source projects.

Firefox Reality is currently available on the Meta Quest (formerly Oculus Quest) headset, HTC's Viveport platform, and the Pico standalone VR headset, as well as Microsoft's HoloLens mixed reality headset. As per The Verge, on top of letting users browse traditional web pages in headsets, it's a portal to full-fledged web-based VR and AR experiences, a platform that's often overlooked in comparison with native headset apps but that offers a more open alternative to curated app stores. Meta also offers its own built-in web browser on the Quest.

As antitrust watchdogs scrutinize Meta's VR ambitions and companies across the tech industry invest in AR, Wolvic could bolster the viability of web-based mixed reality, assuming it stays active. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022