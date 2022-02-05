Left Menu

Microsoft Edge 98 out with enhanced security, overlay scrollbars and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 09:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released Edge version 98.0.1108.43, the latest version of its web browser, with several new features like a new browsing mode with enhanced security, improved multi-profile experience, overlay scrollbars and more.

Below are the feature updates in Microsoft Edge version 98.0.1108.43:

  • Enhance your security on the web: This is a browsing mode in Microsoft Edge where browser security takes priority, giving users an extra layer of protection when browsing the web. Administrators can apply group policies to end-user desktops (Windows, macOS, and Linux) to help protect against in-the-wild exploits (also referred to 0-days). The following group policies support this browsing mode:

    • EnhanceSecurityMode
    • EnhanceSecurityModeBypassListDomains
    • EnhanceSecurityModeEnforceListDomains

  • Personalize multi-profile experiences with profile preferences for sites: Users can personalize their multi-profile experience with the ability to create a customized list of sites for automatic profile switching in Microsoft Edge.

  • Upcoming three-digit version number in user agent string: Starting with version 100, Microsoft Edge will send a three-digit version number in the User-Agent header, for example, "Edg/100". Starting with Microsoft Edge 97, site owners can test this upcoming user agent string by enabling the #force-major-version-to-100 experiment flag in edge://flags to ensure their User-Agent parsing logic is robust and works as expected.

  • Deprecate WebRTC's Plan B SDP semantics: This change deprecates a legacy Session Description Protocol (SDP) dialect called Plan B. This SDP format is being replaced by the Unified Plan, which is a spec-compliant and cross-browser compatible SDP format. For more information, see the Chrome Platform Status entry PSA: Plan B should throw in M96 Beta and Stable, and PSA: Plan B throwing in Stable and Extended Deprecation Trial End Date. Requesting a Trial for RTCPeerConnection Plan B SDP Semantics allows sites to continue to use the deprecated API until version 101.

  • Overlay scrollbars: The scrollbars have been updated with an overlay-based design. Users can turn this feature on in edge://flags.

The Microsoft Edge version 98.0.1108.43 also incorporates Policy and Security Updates.

