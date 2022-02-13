Left Menu

'Lost Ark' becomes second most played game in Steam history

'Lost Ark' has passed 1 million concurrent players after just 24 hours on its launch, becoming the second most played game in Steam history.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 22:56 IST
'Lost Ark' becomes second most played game in Steam history
Poster of 'Lost Ark' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Lost Ark' has passed 1 million concurrent players after just 24 hours on its launch, becoming the second most played game in Steam history. As per The Verge, the massively multiplayer online game launched on February 11 in the West, after Amazon Games collaborated with Smilegate RPG to localise and translate 'Lost Ark' and make it available in English.

It has now passed concurrent records for both 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' and 'Dota 2', which regularly dominate the top of Steam's most-played games. 'Lost Ark' is so popular right now that it has experienced server issues and there's a queue just to start playing. SteamDB lists concurrent players of 'Lost Ark' at 1,311,842, passing the record of 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' of 1,308,963 players and that of 'Dota 2' of 1,295,114. Though, it's not clear exactly how many of those players are actually actively playing the game and not sitting in a server queue.

Either way, it's now second place on the top concurrent list behind only 'PUGB'. It still has a long way to go to beat the all-time peak of 3,257,248 players of 'PUBG'. 'Lost Ark' is a second huge hit for Amazon Games, after 'New World' set a concurrent record of 913,634 players four months ago. 'Lost Ark' was originally released in 2019 in South Korea, and has millions of active players in South Korea, Russia, and Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022