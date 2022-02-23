Amazon re:MARS returning as in-person event this summer

Left Menu

The 2022 edition of Amazon re:MARS will be held from June 21 to June 24, at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Business leaders and technical builders will gather for immersive technology-focused sessions, including visionary talks, interactive workshops, technical deep dives, roundtables, and hands-on demos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:22 IST
Image Credit: Amazon/AWS
Amazon re:MARS is returning as an in-person event this summer. The event brings together cross-disciplinary leaders and technical builders to explore the future of AI innovation across machine learning, automation, robotics, and space (MARS).

The event combines the latest in forward-looking science with practical applications that translate customer problems into real-world technical solutions.

"We're at the beginning of a golden age of AI. AI is an enabling technology that can improve products and services across all industries. We're excited to offer re:MARS, bringing together leaders and builders from diverse areas to share learnings and spark new ideas for future innovation," said Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chair of Amazon.

re:MARS is an extension of MARS, the annual invite-only conference for machine learning, automation, robotics, and space. The event expands the discussion to business leaders and technical builders, and showcases practical applications of AI technologies to help drive real business impact today.

Registration for Amazon re:MARS 2022 event will open soon. More details can be found here.

