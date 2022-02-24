Singapore-India sign MoU for cooperation in science, technology and innovation

Singapore and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the fields of science, technology and innovation that will encourage, develop and facilitate collaborative projects in the fields of mutual interest.

The MoU between the two countries was signed on Wednesday during the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Technology Summit 2022, which was held virtually and co-organised by Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, India's Department of Science and Technology and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The MOU was signed by Permanent Secretary (Development), MTI, Lee Chuan Teck, and DST Secretary S Chandrasekhar, and witnessed by Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S Iswaran and his counterpart, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh.

The MOU will encourage, develop and facilitate collaborative projects in fields of mutual interest, a MTI press release said here.

These projects could advance progress in research, innovation and technological development in a range of sectors, including advanced engineering and manufacturing; energy, climate, and natural resources; health; and other emerging technologies, it said.

“Singapore and India look forward to taking our economic collaboration further in the fields of science and technology. I am confident that this MOU will catalyse further economic collaboration as our research institutes and companies work together in areas such as climate change and healthcare,” Lee said after signing the MoU.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and India’s DST also signed an Implementation Agreement (IA) to bring together corporates and start-ups from the two countries to collaborate on developing innovative technologies and solutions, the release stated.

DST and ESG will open at least one call for proposal annually to invite joint proposals by Singapore and Indian companies and funding will be provided for the final approved innovation projects.

The IA was signed by the Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Innovation & Enterprise, ESG, Edwin Chow and Director, International Cooperation, DST, Dr Sanjeev Varshney.

“Through this collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology and Enterprise Singapore, joint research and innovation projects between more Singapore and Indian corporates and start-ups will be co-funded to enable them to capture new business opportunities,” Chow said.

“This is especially so in areas like the green economy, advanced manufacturing and agritech which are of mutual interest to both countries’ economic transformation and growth,” he added.

