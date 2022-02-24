Ericsson piloting 5G services to level up drone operations for Danish bizs

Ericsson, together with its partners TDC NET, Relatel, and TDC Erhverv, is piloting 5G services to optimize drone operations of four Danish businesses - TV2, Connect 44, Lorenz Technology, and Openhouse, the company said on Thursday.

The pilot, which leverages Ericsson Drone Mobility (EDM) solution, started on February 15 and will run until May 2022. This joint pilot project will play a key role in evolving the capabilities of commercial drones that have become increasingly crucial for business operations.

"Leveraging the Ericsson Drone Mobility solution, this is a joint pilot to test service packages for their daily drone operations. This includes optimized drone connectivity, remote command and control, and video streaming," Ericsson said in a statement.

Ericsson Drone Mobility (EDM) is a cloud-based platform that enables enterprise drones to fly safely, securely and efficiently with telco-grade encryption and data security solutions. The platform empowers Enterprise decision-makers to securely connect and control drones, enabling live streaming of drone data via computers or mobile devices.

"It is exciting that Ericsson Drone Mobility originates from Ericsson ONE, our internal accelerator for intrapreneurs. By leveraging Ericsson's technology leadership within 5G together with our partners, drones can improve worker safety, develop new innovative services offered by businesses and impact the consumer experience," said Daniel Alexus, Head of Ericsson ONE.