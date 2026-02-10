Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

Vedasandur locals have expressed unease following reports of crow deaths, raising alarms about a potential bird flu outbreak, sources revealed. Despite the anxieties, a health official assured that the numbers are lower than portrayed, with just half a dozen deaths on one recent day.

The presence of old trees and abundant bird life in the region, including mynas, crows, and cuckoos, contributed to the concern. While vigilance remains high, officials confirmed that immediate action was taken following the crow deaths, with bodies being collected and buried for safety.

Tamil Nadu's government responded on February 6 by heightening alerts and boosting surveillance across the region, particularly focusing on crows, migratory birds, and poultry. The director of public health emphasized continuing strict safety measures to prevent potential avian influenza risks.