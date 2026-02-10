Left Menu

Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

Residents of Vedasandur voiced concerns over recent crow deaths, fearing bird flu. Health officials assured the public that the deaths were fewer than reported, with six to seven crows dying on February 8. Authorities are investigating and enhancing surveillance to prevent any avian influenza outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:56 IST
Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedasandur locals have expressed unease following reports of crow deaths, raising alarms about a potential bird flu outbreak, sources revealed. Despite the anxieties, a health official assured that the numbers are lower than portrayed, with just half a dozen deaths on one recent day.

The presence of old trees and abundant bird life in the region, including mynas, crows, and cuckoos, contributed to the concern. While vigilance remains high, officials confirmed that immediate action was taken following the crow deaths, with bodies being collected and buried for safety.

Tamil Nadu's government responded on February 6 by heightening alerts and boosting surveillance across the region, particularly focusing on crows, migratory birds, and poultry. The director of public health emphasized continuing strict safety measures to prevent potential avian influenza risks.

TRENDING

1
Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

 India
3
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India
4
AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expansion

AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expans...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026