Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

The Supreme Court will review a petition by Left leaders against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video allegedly displaying him firing at a particular community. The plea calls for urgent intervention and demands FIR registration and a special investigation into Sarma's alleged hate speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:57 IST
Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will consider a petition filed by Left leaders demanding action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The plea concerns a viral video allegedly showing Sarma firing a rifle at members of a particular community.

The top court highlighted the challenge of certain electoral battles being fought in legal forums. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, acknowledged the plea for consideration. Lawyer Nizam Pasha, representing CPI and CPI(M) leaders, criticized Sarma's speeches, including the contentious video.

The video, shared by the Assam BJP on its X handle, prompted widespread backlash and accusations of inciting communal violence, leading to its deletion. The petitioners seek FIRs against Sarma and demand a special investigation team, citing a lack of faith in state and central agencies to conduct an unbiased inquiry.

TRENDING

1
Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

 India
2
Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

 India
3
China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

 Global
4
Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026