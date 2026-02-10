Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will consider a petition filed by Left leaders demanding action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The plea concerns a viral video allegedly showing Sarma firing a rifle at members of a particular community.

The top court highlighted the challenge of certain electoral battles being fought in legal forums. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, acknowledged the plea for consideration. Lawyer Nizam Pasha, representing CPI and CPI(M) leaders, criticized Sarma's speeches, including the contentious video.

The video, shared by the Assam BJP on its X handle, prompted widespread backlash and accusations of inciting communal violence, leading to its deletion. The petitioners seek FIRs against Sarma and demand a special investigation team, citing a lack of faith in state and central agencies to conduct an unbiased inquiry.