Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy
The Supreme Court will review a petition by Left leaders against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video allegedly displaying him firing at a particular community. The plea calls for urgent intervention and demands FIR registration and a special investigation into Sarma's alleged hate speech.
The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will consider a petition filed by Left leaders demanding action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The plea concerns a viral video allegedly showing Sarma firing a rifle at members of a particular community.
The top court highlighted the challenge of certain electoral battles being fought in legal forums. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, acknowledged the plea for consideration. Lawyer Nizam Pasha, representing CPI and CPI(M) leaders, criticized Sarma's speeches, including the contentious video.
The video, shared by the Assam BJP on its X handle, prompted widespread backlash and accusations of inciting communal violence, leading to its deletion. The petitioners seek FIRs against Sarma and demand a special investigation team, citing a lack of faith in state and central agencies to conduct an unbiased inquiry.
