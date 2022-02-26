ColorOS 12 beta now available for Oppo Reno 4/4 Pro

The ColorOS 12 beta, based on Android 12, is now available for the Oppo Reno 4 and the Reno 4 Pro. If you want to try the beta version, you can submit the application on or before March 2, 2022

A quota of 5000 users is set for Reno 4 Pro in India and Indonesia. Before applying for the beta version, make sure that your device is updated to the version (Detectable Version): C.42/C.43.

On the other hand, the ColorOS 12 beta is rolling out to Reno 4 users in Indonesia and a quota of 5000 users is set for the device. Your phone should be updated to version C.23/C.24 before applying for the beta.

To apply for the ColorOS 12 beta, go to Settings > Software Update > Click the settings icon on the screen > Apply for Beta Version > Update Beta Version and follow the instructions. Do not forget to backup important data on the phone before updating to avoid data loss.

You will receive the update within 3 workdays after the application success. If the application quota is full, you will have to wait for the next round, Oppo said on the Community forums page.

The ColorOS 12 brings a refreshed design and several new features for improved productivity, privacy and security. These include Omoji, personalized 3D Avatars with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions, Smart Sidebar 2.0, Quick Glance cards, App Cloner, three-finger translation for Google Lens, Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing, among others.