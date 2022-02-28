Left Menu

OnePlus 9RT gets new update with bug fixes

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:37 IST
OnePlus 9RT 5G (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

OnePlus' latest affordable flagship, OnePlus 9RT, is receiving a new update - OxygenOS 11_A.05 - with bug fixes and optimizations. In addition to bringing the February 2022 Android security patch, the latest update fixes the abnormal display issue in Administrator mode, blurring issue when taking pictures under 50MP as well as the freezing issue in the Gallery app, among others.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 11_A.05 update (via):

  • System
    • [Optimized] the button color of Data saving
    • [Fixed] abnormal display of permission box when accessing File Manager for the first time
    • [Fixed] abnormal display issue when checking software update in Administrator mode
    • [Fixed] low probability issue that setting the auto screen off time not working and the screen becomes always on
    • [Fixed] the issue that Clock not responding after switching to dark mode on the World clock page
    • [Fixed] the issue that alarm is incorrectly restored in specific scenarios
    • [Improved] system stability
    • [Updated] Android Security Patch to 2022.02
  • Camera
    • [Optimized] the video quality when taking 60 fps video with ultra-wide in dark scenes
    • [Fixed] the issue that may lose photos when using ultra-wide in night mode with night tripod mode on
    • [Fixed] slight distortion and blurring issue of photos when taking pictures under 50 MP
    • [Fixed] abnormal issue of the Flash when taking videos with Flash and Ultra steady on
  • Bluetooth
    • [Optimized] the stability of connecting phone to car with Bluetooth
    • [Optimized] audio playback stability while connecting phone to car via Bluetooth
  • Gallery
    • [Optimized] response time for "sync photos" in Cloud Service
    • [Fixed] the freezing issue while sharing pictures in Gallery
  • Others
    • [Fixed] the freezing issue when making video call on Instagram

You can check for the update manually by navigating to the device Settings > System > System Updates. Tap the 'Download and Install' button if the update is available.

