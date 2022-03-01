Google Chat Space creators can now be Managers, add descriptions

Google is rolling out new features to Spaces in Chat to help you better organize people, topics, and projects. These include Space Managers, space descriptions and space guidelines to ensure safe and effective communication environments.

"We hope this feature makes it easier to share the purpose and guidelines for a particular space, making it easier for your collaborators to navigate quickly to the appropriate space," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

These improvements include:

Manager role - provides tools to promote healthy conversations and control the availability of the space within an organization

- provides tools to promote healthy conversations and control the availability of the space within an organization Space descriptions - You can add a space description when creating a space or by selecting "View space details" for an existing space on both web and mobile. This field can be used to describe the purpose of the space, such as a place to discuss all things asteroids, which is a helpful context for members of the space.

- You can add a space description when creating a space or by selecting "View space details" for an existing space on both web and mobile. This field can be used to describe the purpose of the space, such as a place to discuss all things asteroids, which is a helpful context for members of the space. Space guidelines - Managers can describe space guidelines that establish rules and expectations for members, ensuring safe and effective communication environments.

The new Space Manager feature is rolling out to Google Chat Mobile users and is expected to be completed by March 14, 2022. It will gradually roll out to web users starting on March 8, 2022. The descriptions and guidelines features will begin to roll out later this month.

The new Spaces features in Google Chat will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers and to users with personal Google Account.