Infosys Springboard digital reskilling program onboards 1.2 million users in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 12:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Infosys said on Wednesday its flagship digital reskilling program, Infosys Springboard, has onboarded more than 1.2 million users in India. The program was launched in September 2021 to accelerate progress on the company's ESG commitment to digitally reskill 10 million plus people by 2025.

Infosys Springboard is focused on improving the digital learning experience for every learner across the spectrum from K12 schools to higher education and professional reskilling. The program is also well outfitted to grow and strengthen industry-academia synergies which learners can take advantage of to become future-ready.

The platform is powered by Infosys Wingspan and its courses are developed in collaboration with world-leading digital educators like Coursera and Learnship. It is also fully aligned with India's National Education Policy 2020.

In India, Infosys Springboard has partnered with over 700+ educational institutions and education departments of the State Governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh to expand its reach to learners across India.

As part of our ongoing ESG commitment to bridge the digital divide, Infosys Springboard is democratizing digital learning, preparing more aspirants to explore emerging opportunities and equipping working professionals to flourish in the jobs of the future. The over 1.2 million, and still growing, learners benefiting from Infosys Springboard inspire us to redouble our efforts to help navigate India into the digital future.

Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head - Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys.

