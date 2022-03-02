Infosys Springboard digital reskilling program onboards 1.2 million users in India

Infosys said on Wednesday its flagship digital reskilling program, Infosys Springboard, has onboarded more than 1.2 million users in India. The program was launched in September 2021 to accelerate progress on the company's ESG commitment to digitally reskill 10 million plus people by 2025.

Infosys Springboard is focused on improving the digital learning experience for every learner across the spectrum from K12 schools to higher education and professional reskilling. The program is also well outfitted to grow and strengthen industry-academia synergies which learners can take advantage of to become future-ready.

The platform is powered by Infosys Wingspan and its courses are developed in collaboration with world-leading digital educators like Coursera and Learnship. It is also fully aligned with India's National Education Policy 2020.

In India, Infosys Springboard has partnered with over 700+ educational institutions and education departments of the State Governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh to expand its reach to learners across India.