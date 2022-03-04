Left Menu

Russia restricts access to BBC Russian service and Radio Liberty - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2022
Russia's communications watchdog has restricted access to BBC Russian service as well as Radio Liberty and the Meduza media outlet, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia.

