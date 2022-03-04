Left Menu

Google now testing darker 'dark mode' for its android app

American tech giant Google has been testing an even darker dark mode for its Android search app, however, this new shade still isn't the same as the one presented in Google's test of a pitch-black dark mode on desktops last month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:29 IST
Google now testing darker 'dark mode' for its android app
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Google has been testing an even darker dark mode for its Android search app, however, this new shade still isn't the same as the one presented in Google's test of a pitch-black dark mode on desktops last month. According to The Verge, this new iteration, the one spotted in the mobile app, is darker than the usual dark gray but still lighter than pitch black.

The new dark mode in Google's mobile app will look more attractive for devices with OLED displays looking to save battery life, or who just prefer to use dark mode more. A source suggested that Android users can go the official route of getting this feature by joining the beta test group.

Last year, after Google confirmed that it was testing dark mode on desktops, the company confirmed a wide rollout of dark mode for Google Search in February for its desktop users. As per The verge, though one can access the app's new color shade on their own, a wider release could take months to get to more people officially. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022