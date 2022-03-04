Left Menu

Comment notifications in Google Docs now include more information

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:15 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace

Google is adding a new feature to the Workspace document to help avoid phishing and malware. With the latest update, the email notification will now show the commenter's email address along with the comment and the commenter's name.

"When someone mentions you in a comment in a Google Workspace document, we send you an email notification with the comment and the commenter's name. With this update, we are adding the commenter's email address to the email notification," Google wrote in a post on the Workspace Updates blog.

Google says this additional information will help you feel more confident that you're receiving a legitimate notification rather than a spam or phishing attempt by a bad actor.

The new feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts. It may take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible.

There is no admin control for this new feature in Google Docs and it will be available by default to end-users.

Earlier this week, Google added the ability for Workplace admins to see events that include both their organization and another external organization or user (Copy, Move, ACL Change, etc.) in their Drive audit logs.

