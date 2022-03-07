New update lands on Asus Zenfone 8 series: What's new?

The Asus Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip are receiving a new software update with January 2022 Android security patches. The latest update arrives with firmware version 31.1004.0404.107 and version 31.1004.0404.93, respectively.

Below is the complete changelog for the latest Asus Zenfone8/8 Flip update (via):

Updated Android security patch to 2022-01-01 Enable DE_Telekom VoWiFi in Germany Optimized system stability

Navigate to the phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for the update manually.

Asus ZenFone 8/8 Flip: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 8 features a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The dual rear camera system onboard the phone incorporates a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. On the front, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PDAF.

The Zenfone 8 is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging that is claimed to deliver 60% charge in 25 minutes. The handset debuted as Asus 8z in India last week and will go on sale for the first time today, March 7.

On the other hand, the Zenfone 8 Flip comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. For photography and video shooting, the phone has a triple rotating camera module housing a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom. The Zenfone 8 Flip is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.