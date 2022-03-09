Left Menu

SRM to set up additive manufacturing facility in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:04 IST
SRM University
  • Country:
  • India

SRM University-AP will collaborate with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre of ISRO to set up a Centre for Additive Manufacturing (3D) on the university campus here.

ISRO Chairman S Somnath has agreed in principle for the collaboration, University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao said here on Wednesday.

The SRM team of scientists, headed by Narayana Rao, met Somnath in Bengaluru on Tuesday and discussed various research proposals that the university sought to carry out with ISRO's collaboration.

"Materials with self-healing capabilities, Anti-Oxygen Erosion Materials, and High-Energy-Density Materials are required in space launches to overcome adverse conditions. We requested the ISRO Chairman to provide necessary scientific and technical collaboration to develop such space materials," the Pro-VC said in a release.

The SRM team discussed the prospect of additive manufacturing and wanted the VSSC to collaborate with it for setting up the Centre for Additive Manufacturing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

