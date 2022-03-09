Left Menu

Govt committed to supporting MSMEs through friendly policies: Rane

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:36 IST
Govt committed to supporting MSMEs through friendly policies: Rane
  • Country:
  • India

The government is committed to supporting MSMEs through friendly policies, bringing in latest technologies, setting up of training centres and providing credits, MSME Minister Narayan Rane said on Wednesday.

He said the sector holds huge potential for growth and it will help in making a truly ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat''.

Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said policies for the sector and commitments are designed and executed for the benefit of entrepreneurs and businesspersons.

“The ministry is initiating and doing its best to resolve finance-related difficulties with banks in relation to MSME and are working to overcome all the challenges faced in this sector,” he said at a function of Assocham.

MSME Secretary B B Swain said if the Udyam site integrates with other credit-enabling portals, such as labour ministry's National Career Service and e-SHRAM, more MSMEs will be able to enter the official market. PTI RR ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022