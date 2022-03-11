Left Menu

Bihar govt to launch doorstep delivery of digitized land records

The Bihar government will soon launch doorstep delivery of digitized land documents, including khatian and map, in the state, its Revenue and Land Reforms minister, Ramsurat Kumar, said on Friday.Khatian is a document for identification of land for determining posession.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:25 IST
Bihar govt to launch doorstep delivery of digitized land records
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government will soon launch doorstep delivery of digitized land documents, including khatian and map, in the state, its Revenue and Land Reforms minister, Ramsurat Kumar, said on Friday.

Khatian is a document for identification of land for determining posession. Kumar told the Assembly that Bihar will be the first state in the country where people will get the facility of doorstep delivery of digitized land documents and all preparations have been made for launching the facility.

“The revenue map of villages, towns and cities of the state can now be ordered online. The speed post facility will be provided by the department of posts for the delivery of digitized revenue/land records”, the minister said.

He said that his department has decided to launch an intensive drive in April to remove encroachments both in commercial and residential areas.

“The drive will begin from my own constituency Aurai (Muzaffarpur) and it will be carried out in other parts of the state. The encroachments will be removed by March 2023,” he said and sought the cooperation of the people. “We know that in certain areas land mafias have encroached on government lands. Such encroachments will be removed, no one will be spared,” the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022