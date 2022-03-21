Left Menu

VLC for iOS/iPadOS and tvOS gets a major update with new video player interface and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:09 IST
Image Credit: VideoLAN

The VLC media player for iOS, iPadOS and tvOS is receiving a major update that brings a new video player interface and a full black theme. It also adds support for browsing NFS and SFTP network shares as well as various small fixes, among others.

The update, version 3.3, is available for devices running iOS 9.0 or later. Below is the complete update changelog (Via).

  • Add new video player interface
  • Add support to browse NFS and SFTP shares
  • Replace previous UPnP integration with VLC's native support based on libupnp
    • This improves compatibility with off-standard UPnP servers
  • Replace previous FTP integration with VLC's native support
    • This improves compatibility with servers using non-western text encodings and allows connections to servers with off-standard port configurations
  • Add downloads from SMB servers
  • Add support for http(s) downloads from servers requiring authentication
  • Add grid layout for Audio library
  • Major speed and performance improvements avoiding heating issues
  • Fix storing user credentials for network shares
  • Retain downloaded subtitles for locally stored media
  • Automatic video deinterlacing (by default)
  • Retain last opened media category
  • Add support for Files.app as a source to open media without importing to VLC
    • This allows playback from external devices, too!
  • Add a queue view controller to switch between scheduled media items and for TV channel listings
  • Add a full black theme for OLED devices
  • Add rtsp-tcp option
  • Add support for spatial audio with AirPods Pro and Max
  • Library: allow sorting tracks and albums by insertion date
  • Playback: allow up to 8x playback speed
  • Video: modify white point adaptation mode on modern iOS devices
  • Add support for SAT>IP including custom channel lists
  • Clicking previous during playback now resets the playback position instead of directly going to the previous item in the list
  • Add Select-All feature to media library screens
  • Fix listing a large number of media in Google Drive and Dropbox folders
  • Major UI speed improvements for older iOS devices

