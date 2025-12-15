Left Menu

Karnataka: Worms found in rice, parents outraged by staff negligence

A video showing worms in children's lunch at the Old Ningapura Government School in Koppal Taluk is going viral. School authorities state that rice is distributed by Akshara Dasoha and most likely stored for a long time. Parents and students express concerns over the health and hygiene of mid-day meals.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:07 IST
Karnataka: Worms found in rice, parents outraged by staff negligence
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing worms in children's lunch at the Old Ningapura Government School in Koppal Taluk is going viral. School authorities state that rice is distributed by Akshara Dasoha and most likely stored for a long time. Parents and students expressed concerns over the health and hygiene of mid-day meals. After children at Old Ningapura Government School found cooked worms in the hot lunch, they were alarmed and immediately reported the incident to staff and parents.

The students made haste to throw away the rice, which contained dead worms, and raised concerns to the higher-ups. They stated that it occurred due to the meal staff's negligence. Complaints and allegations from the parents soon followed. They stated that the staff responsible for checking rice quality is not performing their duties. The rice may have been stored in a corner for an extended period before being selected for cooking. Due to the same rice being cooked without proper separation of worms, the children might have ingested the worms along with their meals.

This is a cause for concern for many, as the chairman of the school development committee, Hanumanthappa Hatti, said that the rice crop comes from Akshara Dasoha officials, who administer the mid-day meal scheme for children. "This matter has come to our attention. I have called the cooks and advised them that the rice or crop should be washed and cooked well. If there are worms, they should be informed and replaced. However, since the Akshara Dasoha officials distribute the rice crop that has been stored in stock, the children have to eat such cooked meals," he said.

He called for a proper investigation into this whole situation and expressed anger against the authorities. "The district administration should conduct a review of this and take appropriate action", he states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025