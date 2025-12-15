Left Menu

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:07 IST
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, an arm of the ICICI Bank, got fully subscribed on the second day of share sale on Monday.

The IPO received bids for 4,97,60,868 shares against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, translating into 1.42 times subscription, according to NSE data till 13:27 hours.

Non-institutional investors portion received 2.32 times subscription, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.04 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 61 per cent subscription.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 2,061 to Rs 2,165 per share for the issue, valuing it at about Rs 1.07 lakh crore (USD 11.86 billion).

The IPO is an entirely offer-for-sale of more than 4.89 crore shares by its promoter, UK-based Prudential Corporation Holdings, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

The share sale would conclude on Tuesday.

Currently, ICICI Bank holds 51 per cent in the AMC, while Prudential owns the remaining 49 per cent.

Once listed, ICICI Prudential AMC will become the latest asset manager to debut on the country's stock exchanges, joining players such as HDFC AMC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Shriram AMC, and Nippon Life India Asset Management.

It will also be the fifth ICICI Group entity to be listed, after ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025