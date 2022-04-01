All you need to know about Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022

Amazon has launched the Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022 to provide emerging Indian startups with a chance to showcase their business proposition and get a chance to win equity-free cash prizes up to Rs 65 lakhs.

Startups across all industries, verticals and business models can participate in the challenge and shortlisted startups will get an opportunity to showcase their brand to potential customers, leading investors and industry experts.

Winners of the Amazon Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022 will be announced at the third edition of the company's annual flagship summit Amazon Smbhav which will take plan on the 18th and 19th of May.

The top 3 winners will get cash prizes of:

Amazon Smbhav '22 Startup of the Year - Rs 40 lakhs

1st runner-up - Rs 15 lakhs

2nd runner-up - Rs 10 lakhs

The top 250 startups will get access to a network of startup founders, rewards from Amazon and partner organizations, and mentoring sessions designed to equip them for the pitch days. All other applicants will get USD1000 in AWS credits, USD350 in developer support credits, USD4000 in Freshworks credits and Amazon Global Selling support.

The company has joined forces with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, National Innovation Foundation (NIF), the NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council, Fireside Ventures and Freshworks to identify and engage with startup founders across the country.

"At Amazon, we support and celebrate builders, entrepreneurship and innovation, and the Smbhav Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022 is part of our commitment to enable startups and emerging brands across India to realise their full potential and contribute to India's economic progress," says Sumit Sahay, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India.

The last date to submit the application is 15th April 2022. More information can be found here.