Left Menu

Adidas unveils official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:41 IST
Adidas unveils official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sportswear giant Adidas on Friday unveiled Al Rihla -- the official match ball for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It is the 14th successive ball that Adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup, designed to support the game at high speed as it travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

Al Rihla translates as ''the journey'' in Arabic and has been inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar. The ball was designed with the environment at its heart and is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues.

''Designed after rigorous testing in Adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Rihla provides the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play, due in part to its new panel shape and surface textures.

''An innovative core within the ball is tuned to improve accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention.

''The ball's polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape enhances aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots,'' said the company in a statement.

Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball in the 92-year history of the tournament which will directly contribute to raising funds to positively impact lives across the world, with 1 percent of Al Rihla's net sales going to the Common Goal movement, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022