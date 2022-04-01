Left Menu

Instagram upgrades its DM settings

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out several new messaging features.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:58 IST
Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out several new messaging features. As per TechCrunch, the new changes include the ability to share music previews in DMs, the ability to send a message silently, the ability to see who's online to chat with, the ability to reply to messages while you browse your feed and more.

The new features require users to upgrade to Instagram's upgraded messaging experience first introduced in the fall of 2020, allowing for cross-app communication between Instagram and Messenger. The DM update follows Instagram's decision to close down its companion messaging app called Threads in December 2021.

The company said at the time it planned to bring Threads' unique features to the main Instagram app in the future. (ANI)

