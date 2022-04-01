Left Menu

Amazon workers in New York warehouse vote to form a union

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:56 IST
Amazon workers in New York warehouse vote to form a union

Workers at an Amazon.com facility in New York City's Staten Island on Friday voted in favor of forming a union, making it the online retailer's first U.S. facility to organize. Employees at the fulfillment center, known as JFK8, who supported the Amazon Labor Union secured a majority by hundreds of votes for the win.

A victory for organized labor at the second-largest U.S. private employer is a historic first for the retailing behemoth in the United States and a milestone for labor advocates, who for years have considered Amazon's labor practices a threat to workers. (Additional reporting by Danielle Kaye; Writing by Anna Driver; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

