Twitter tweets about long-awaited 'edit' feature on April Fools' Day

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 00:41 IST
Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day. Asked if the tweet https://twitter.com/Twitter/status/1509951255388504066 was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

Some commentators welcomed it. Some saw it as funny.

Still others did not. The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny https://twitter.com/Dictionarycom/status/1509952794337464321?s=20&t=jCgP6ToSh29eRfHPPdzn4Q. "

