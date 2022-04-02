Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: MI vs RR

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:35 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings: Jos Buttler b Bumrah 100 Yashasvi Jaiswal c David b Bumrah 1 Devdutt Padikkal c Sharma b Mills 7 Sanju Samson c Tilak Varma b Pollard 30 Shimron Hetmyer c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 35 Riyan Parag c David b Mills 5 Ravichandran Ashwin run out 1 Navdeep Saini c Ishan Kishan b Mills 2 Trent Boult not out 1 Extras: (LB-5 W-6) 11 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 193 Fall of wickets: 1/13 2/48 3/130 4/183 5/184 6/185 7/188 8/193 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-17-3, Daniel Sams 4-0-32-0, Basil Thampi 1-0-26-0, Murugan Ashwin 3-0-32-0, Tymal Mills 4-0-35-3, Kieron Pollard 4-0-46-1. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

