Sunrisers opt to bowl, Lucknow replace Chameera with Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Supergiants in an IPL match here on Monday.

While SRH are playing an unchanged side Lucknow inducted Jason Holder in the playing eleven in place of Dushmantha Chameera.

Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

