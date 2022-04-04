Everything about Intel's new bitcoin mining chip 'Blockscale ASIC'

Intel today announced the launch of Blockscale application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), a new custom solution for blockchain acceleration.

Building on years of Intel research and development (R&D), the new solution enables customized cryptocurrency mining to help bitcoin mining companies achieve both sustainability and hash rate scaling objectives.

"For proof-of-work algorithms that are compatible with ASIC-based systems and Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256) hashing, the Intel Blockscale ASIC will provide the energy efficiency and computing power needed to achieve scalability and sustainability," Intel said.

Shipments of Intel Blockscale ASIC will begin in Q3, 2022, with Argo Blockchain, Block Inc., Hive Blockchain Technologies and GRIID Infrastructure being among the first companies to develop new systems based on the new technology.

Key features of the new bitcoin mining chip include:

Dedicated Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256) ASIC processor.

Up to 580 GH/s hash rate operating and up to 26 J/TH power efficiency.

On-chip temperature- and voltage-sensing capabilities.

Support for up to 256 integrated circuits per chain.

Reference hardware design and software stack to jump-start customers system development

Intel said that it will be able to supply the new technology in volume without compromising the supply of new CPUs or GPUs.

"The Intel Blockscale ASIC is going to play a major role in helping bitcoin mining companies achieve both sustainability and hash rate scaling objectives in the years ahead," says Jose Rios, general manager of Blockchain and Business Solutions in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel.