U.S supporting team of international prosecutors collecting evidence on atrocities in Ukraine

The United States, at the request of Ukraine, is supporting a multi-national team of international prosecutors to the region to help collect and analyze evidence of atrocities with a view toward pursuing accountability, the State Department said on Monday.

"We are tracking and documenting atrocities and sharing information with institutions working to hold responsible those accountable," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

