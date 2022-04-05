U.S supporting team of international prosecutors collecting evidence on atrocities in Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States, at the request of Ukraine, is supporting a multi-national team of international prosecutors to the region to help collect and analyze evidence of atrocities with a view toward pursuing accountability, the State Department said on Monday.
"We are tracking and documenting atrocities and sharing information with institutions working to hold responsible those accountable," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Department
- Ned Price
- The United States
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE- US officials cancel talks with Taliban over bar on girls education - State Department
Russia expels several American diplomats, declares them 'persona non grata': State Department
No truth to Imran Khan's allegations, US State Department responds
America supports Pak's constitutional process: US State Department
No truth to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s allegations, says US State Department