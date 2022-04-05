Left Menu

U.S. approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria

A source familiar with the matter said the sale had "not much" to do with the war in Ukraine, as it is part of a years-long effort by Bulgaria to modernize and upgrade its air force and improve interoperability with NATO allies. Bulgaria announced a previous purchase of F-16s two years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 01:48 IST
U.S. approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Bulgaria

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of up to eight F-16 aircraft and related equipment to Bulgaria, in a deal valued at $1.673 billion, the Defense Department said on Monday. The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said.

U.S. officials said the sale agreement was not directly related to Russia's month-long invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the Kyiv government to ask that countries that have Russian-made MiG aircraft - including Bulgaria - to turn them over for use in the fight against Russian forces. As a former part of the Soviet bloc, Ukraine's pilots are already trained on MiG aircraft, so could use them without any delay for training.

Those MiGs would in theory be replaced with F-16s from the United States. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday he would not characterize the sale as such "backfilling," but did not provide further details. A source familiar with the matter said the sale had "not much" to do with the war in Ukraine, as it is part of a years-long effort by Bulgaria to modernize and upgrade its air force and improve interoperability with NATO allies.

Bulgaria announced a previous purchase of F-16s two years ago. Another source familiar noted that the aircraft are new production, so they would not be ready for delivery for three to four years.

Bulgaria's request, the Pentagon said, included purchase of four F-16 C Block 70 aircraft; four F-16 D Block 70 aircraft; 11 engines; 11 Improved Programmable Display Generators; and 11 AN/APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Scalable Agile Beam Radars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
4
New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

New study sheds light on how people gained weight during COVID-19 pandemic

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022