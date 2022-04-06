BIAL, Amazon Web Services to set up innovation centre at Bengaluru airport

Bangalore International Airport Ltd is working with cloud platform provider Amazon Web Services to set up a joint innovation centre (JIC) at the airport here to develop and adopt digital solutions in the aviation space.

The Centre, which will be the first such facility established outside China by AWS and its first JIC dedicated to advancing the aviation industry, will advance BIAL's digital transformation vision and enable startup-led innovation in aviation, smart infrastructure and mobility space, among others, Bangalore International Airport Limited said in a release on Wednesday. The JIC is expected to open in 2022 and will focus on driving digital innovation for the airport, enhancing passenger experience and creating a positive impact on the community where the airport operates, it said. It will help strengthen BIAL's digital roadmap and develop custom solutions for the airport, using a combination of technologies, such as cloud computing, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). The JIC will also focus on developing technology solutions to enhance the passenger experience across retail, dining, and entertainment at the airport, and achieving operational efficiencies for BIAL, the private aerodrome operator said, adding, once implemented, these efficiencies can be scaled to other airports in India and globally.

''We are thrilled to extend our relationship with AWS to power two of our important focus areas – strengthen our digital roadmap towards making Bangalore Airport the best destination airport for travellers by leveraging the power of cloud computing and digital technologies, and create an environment for startups to innovate and advance in aviation and related domains,'' Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said. The new facility will enable BIAL to develop modular, scalable, innovative digital solutions that can benefit all stakeholders in the aviation domain and help reimagine air travel in India, he added. As part of the Centre's BIAL will also deploy Startup Valley, a startup accelerator programme that will offer an open innovation opportunity for startups to build and accelerate digital solutions in the aviation industry, the Airport City and related domains.

AWS will provide programmatic support that will match identified startups with mentorship, AWS Credits, technical training, and access to an investor pool, it said, adding these joint efforts between the two partners will allow Indian startups to further develop their solutions for adoption and scale.

''Modern air travel has been disrupted by the pandemic and is ripe for innovation. We are excited to strengthen our engagement with BIAL to help them explore new possibilities with digital technologies, develop enhanced experiences for travellers, and realise the vision of a digitalised and smart airport,'' said Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector – AISPL, AWS India and South Asia. PTI IAS BAL BAL

