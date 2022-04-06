New tool tells benefits, privacy implications of each setting in Chrome

Google today introduced a new tool called "Privacy Guide" that provides a step-by-step guided tour of existing privacy and security controls in Chrome. When navigating through this tool, users will get to know about the benefits, trade-offs and privacy implications of each setting in the browser.

With this new tool, you can easily understand what happens when a particular setting is on or off. The new tool will start rolling out to all M100 Chrome desktop users in the coming weeks.

Once available, a new card for Privacy Guide will appear in the "Privacy and security" tab in the Google Chrome settings. Simply click the three dots on the top-right corner of your browser to find the settings.

Initially, the tool will include controls for cookies, history sync, Safe Browsing, and Make Searches and Browsing Better. Google said that more settings may be added to the guide over time based on feedback from the community.

"Your browser plays a big role in your online experience — including protecting your privacy. And in Chrome, we don't take this responsibility for granted. That's why we've made your privacy and security controls easier to understand and launched features over the years to help you browse more privately," Audrey An, Product Manager, Chrome at Google Safety Engineering Center Munich, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Privacy Guide was developed at the Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC).