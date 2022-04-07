Google launches new program for experiments in journalism and AI

The Google News Initiative (GNI) and Polis, the journalism think-tank at the London School of Economics and Political Science, have launched the Journalism AI Fellowship Programme, a new initiative that brings together journalists and technologists from media organisations worldwide to explore innovative solutions to improve journalism via the use of AI technologies.

The program is fully virtual and is aimed at professionals with some experience in artificial intelligence technologies. Rather than individual fellows, two people from the same organizations – one with an editorial role and one with a technical role – will be able to apply for the program. Each pair will collaborate with another pair from a different publisher to form a team of four that will work on the same project.

The teams will be guided through phases of definition, ideation, prototyping, and testing over this six month period. A budget of around USD6,000 will also be available to each team as a fund to be used for project-related expenses.

20 fellows will be selected to join the inaugural cohort of the Journalism AI Fellowship Programme and work together over the course of six months (June to December 2022) towards building AI-powered solutions that enhance reporting. Participants will present their work and the lessons they learned at the third edition of the JournalismAI Festival.

Applications for the program are reviewed on a rolling basis, with the first phase closing on Thursday, 28 April, at 11:59 PM GMT.

"The aim of the programme is to provide a safe space where fellows can explore and experiment with new ideas, away from the constraints of their day-to-day work. Through project-based work, the programme aims to advance fellows' AI expertise, benefiting their own professional development and enabling their organisations to accelerate AI adoption and implementation," the program's official website reads.

More information can be found here.