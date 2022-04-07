Ukraine's Zelenskiy to meet EU's von der Leyen on Friday - spokesman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will have talks in Kyiv on Friday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on national television.

He said other details of the talks would not be announced for security reasons. A European Union spokesman said on Tuesday that the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, would also travel to Kyiv this week.

