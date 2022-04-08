Left Menu

Google Meet will now show you prompt to exit empty calls

Updated: 08-04-2022 09:52 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is introducing two new improvements to Meet including reminders to exit empty calls and a centralized location for host management controls.

When you're the only user in a meeting for five minutes, you'll receive a prompt asking whether you want to stay or leave the meeting. If you don't respond after two minutes, you will automatically leave the meeting.

"We hope that this feature will help prevent situations where your audio or video is unintentionally shared," Google wrote in a blog post.

The meeting exit reminders will be available for Google Meet on desktop and iOS devices. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.

Secondly, with this update, all host and co-host features have been consolidated in a single, central location under the "Host controls" menu, making it easier to manage your meeting settings by reducing the need to switch between various menus.

Host Management controls update will be available for Google Meet on desktop. You can find the controls under the "Host Controls" button located in the bottom bar.

It may take up to 15 days for these features to be visible to all users.

