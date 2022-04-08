Left Menu

All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to space station

A SpaceX rocket ship blasted off on Friday carrying the first all-private astronaut team ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS), a flight hailed by industry executives and NASA as a milestone in the commercialization of low-Earth orbit.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:56 IST
All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to space station

A SpaceX rocket ship blasted off on Friday carrying the first all-private astronaut team ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS), a flight hailed by industry executives and NASA as a milestone in the commercialization of low-Earth orbit. The four-man team selected by Houston-based startup Axiom Space Inc for its landmark debut spaceflight and orbital science mission lifted off at 11:17 a.m. EDT (1517 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Live video webcast by Axiom showed the 25-story-tall SpaceX launch vehicle - consisting of a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket topped by its Crew Dragon capsule - streaking into the blue skies over Florida's Atlantic coast atop a fiery, yellowish tail of exhaust. Cameras inside the crew compartment beamed footage of the four men strapped into the pressurized cabin, seated calmly in their helmeted white-and-black flight suits moments before the rocket soared toward space.

If all goes as planned, the quartet led by retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria will arrive at the space station on Saturday, after a 20-hour-plus flight, and the autonomously operated Crew Dragon will dock with the orbiting outpost some 250 miles (400 km) above the Earth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022