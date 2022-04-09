Left Menu

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 15:43 IST
Pakistan's Army on Saturday conducted a successful flight test of the surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile Shaheen-III which can strike targets up to 2,750 kilometres, bringing a number of Indian cities under its range.

"The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," the military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Shaheen-III is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometres, which makes it capable of reaching the farthest point in India's northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Dawn newspaper reported.

It is solid-fuelled and equipped with the Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system.

Solid fuel is suited for rapid response capabilities, while the PSAC feature provides it the ability to adjust the warhead trajectory for greater accuracy and evading anti-ballistic missile defence systems, the report said.

The missile was first tested in March 2015.

Last year, the Pakistan Army conducted a successful test launch of an "enhanced-range" version of the indigenously-developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B.

The Director General of Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology.

He also expressed his full confidence that this test would further strengthen Pakistan's strategic deterrence.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conducting the successful launch.

