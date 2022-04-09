Manini Kaushik wins women's 50m rifle 3 positions T4 trials

Rajasthan's Manini Kaushik outgunned Nikita Kundu of Haryana 16-14 to win the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T4 National Selection Trial at Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Saturday.

Manini also topped the qualification round with a score of 588 out of 600 across 20-shots each in the Kneeling, Prone and Standing positions, as well as the eight woman semi-final stage where she shot 403.6. Nikita had finished fifth in the qualifiers with 583, while following Manini into the finals with a second-place semi-final effort of 400.8. Meena Kumari of Haryana won bronze in the event.

In the junior women's 3P T4 trials, Nishchal of Haryana and Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh fought it out for the gold in a repeat of the Junior T3 trials played on Friday. Nishchal emerged triumphant yet again, albeit with a much closer 16-14 score line this time. Nikita Kundu picked up her second medal of the day with a bronze in the junior event to add to her silver in the senior event. The national selection trials 3 and 4 for rifle events are scheduled till April 17.

