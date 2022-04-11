Left Menu

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-04-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 10:42 IST
Representative image

Google recently announced reduced pricing for its Fi unlimited phone plans to provide even more value to its users. With the newly updated pricing, Fi's unlimited plans now start as low as USD20 per month.

Below is the new pricing for Google Fi unlimited plans:

Simply Unlimited

With this plan, rates now start at USD20 per month per line for four or more lines, compared to the previous starting price of USD30 per month. In addition, Google has increased high-speed data with the Simply Unlimited plan - from 22 GB to 35 GB and also included 5 GB of hotspot tethering to let you use your phone as a portable Wi-Fi hotspot and share its Internet connection with your other devices.

The plan now includes unlimited calling within Canada and Mexico.

Unlimited Plus

The Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan now starts at only $40 per month per line for four or more lines, compared to the previous price of $45 per month. Additionally, the plan now includes more high-speed data - an increase from 22 GB to 50 GB per month - and unlimited calling within Canada and Mexico at no extra cost.

Flexible

Google Fi's Flexible plan now includes unlimited calling within Canada and Mexico at no extra cost. There are no changes to its pricing.

With all Fi plans, you get privacy and security features including spam blocking, a built-in VPN and end-to-end encrypted calls for Android phones. In addition, family features allow you to block contact from strangers, set data budgets, share your location with family members and more.

More information about Google Fi plans can be found here.

