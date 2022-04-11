Byju's names Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as VP Technology

Edtech company Byju's on Monday announced the appointment of Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as Vice-President Technology.

Vedhanarayanan will play a key role in accelerating critical technologies to scale Byju's tech and innovation prowess, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has appointed Amazon tech veteran Vedhanarayanan as Vice President Technology.

''This new appointment is part of Byju's concerted strategy to further enhance its world-class learning products, and accelerate innovative and impactful learning experiences for students globally,'' the statement said.

In his new role, Vedhanarayanan will be responsible for accelerating critical technologies to scale Byju's tech and innovation prowess. He will also build and lead a team of engineers, software development managers, product managers, and programme managers, among others. Commenting on the appointment, Anil Goel, President - Technology, Byju's, said, ''We are delighted to have Vedhanarayanan on board. His strong expertise in tech innovation will further strengthen Byju's commitment to creating value in students' lives and providing them with high-quality learning opportunities''. With a career spanning over two decades, Vedharnarayanan has a proven track record of ideating and delivering impactful technological innovations across companies like Amazon and Oracle. ''In his most recent stint over 15 years, Vedhanarayanan held multiple senior engineering leadership roles at Amazon Global Technology organisation supporting last-mile delivery, supply chain, and customer shipment tracking experience, among others and also played a key role in the growth of Amazon Global Development Center in India,'' the statement added.

