Left Menu

Byju's names Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as VP Technology

Edtech company Byjus on Monday announced the appointment of Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as Vice-President Technology.Vedhanarayanan will play a key role in accelerating critical technologies to scale Byjus tech and innovation prowess, the company said in a statement.The company said it has appointed Amazon tech veteran Vedhanarayanan as Vice President Technology.This new appointment is part of Byjus concerted strategy to further enhance its world-class learning products, and accelerate innovative and impactful learning experiences for students globally, the statement said.In his new role, Vedhanarayanan will be responsible for accelerating critical technologies to scale Byjus tech and innovation prowess.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 15:06 IST
Byju's names Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as VP Technology
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech company Byju's on Monday announced the appointment of Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as Vice-President Technology.

Vedhanarayanan will play a key role in accelerating critical technologies to scale Byju's tech and innovation prowess, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has appointed Amazon tech veteran Vedhanarayanan as Vice President Technology.

''This new appointment is part of Byju's concerted strategy to further enhance its world-class learning products, and accelerate innovative and impactful learning experiences for students globally,'' the statement said.

In his new role, Vedhanarayanan will be responsible for accelerating critical technologies to scale Byju's tech and innovation prowess. He will also build and lead a team of engineers, software development managers, product managers, and programme managers, among others. Commenting on the appointment, Anil Goel, President - Technology, Byju's, said, ''We are delighted to have Vedhanarayanan on board. His strong expertise in tech innovation will further strengthen Byju's commitment to creating value in students' lives and providing them with high-quality learning opportunities''. With a career spanning over two decades, Vedharnarayanan has a proven track record of ideating and delivering impactful technological innovations across companies like Amazon and Oracle. ''In his most recent stint over 15 years, Vedhanarayanan held multiple senior engineering leadership roles at Amazon Global Technology organisation supporting last-mile delivery, supply chain, and customer shipment tracking experience, among others and also played a key role in the growth of Amazon Global Development Center in India,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022