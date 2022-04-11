Gizmore announces its first 'Make In India' trolley speakers

Smart accessories and audio brand Gizmore today announced the launch of its first 'Make in India' trolley speakers, Wheelz T1501 N and T1000 Pro. Both speakers are designed and conceptualised for those who love to explore sound and are currently available to buy from Gizmore's official website and Amazon at Rs 5499 and Rs 3999 respectively.

Wheelz T1501 N It offers 360-degree immersive sound and simple-to-use tap controls. One can stream their favourite music directly to this wireless karaoke speaker from a Bluetooth-enabled device. With no extra cables required the speaker produces perfect quality sound with a keen focus on bass, timbre, and pitch.

Powered with a 2000W P.M.P.O, dual 8-inch subwoofer, and 20 W speakers, this speaker creates a portable sound system that is ideal for both outdoor and indoor parties. Its 3600 mAh battery capacity and 4 hours of playtime along with disco lights make it ideal for party times and any other occasion where portable music is required. The speaker's impressive LED glow light adds to the overall aesthetics of the room. Priced at INR 5499, T1501N also offers a wireless mic and remote for easy accessibility.

Wheelz T1000 Pro Priced at INR 3999, T1000 is preloaded with impressive features and has the perfect combination of technology and design at budget-friendly prices. It's great for both outdoors and indoors with clear vocals and surround sound, changeable audio settings, 4-hour battery run down, 2200 mAH battery capacity, and a wired microphone.

With the option to change the audio settings on the speaker to match any environment, one can play loud and clear sound with the T1000 whether they are inside or outside. To charge the speaker, all that is required is a USB cable or power bank. Mr Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder Gizmore said, "We are proud to launch our first Make in India trolley speakers, Wheelz T1501 N and T1000 PRO aligned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for becoming 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Vocal for Local'. It's great to see Government's 'Make in India' initiative has successfully brought manufacturing, design, and innovation to the centre stage."

"Our commitment to bringing world-class products has got further impetus owing to the government's single-minded focus on making India a robust manufacturing sector. Under the government's PLI scheme, building capability and capacity to manufacture PCBA bodes well for India's ambition to become the world's electronics manufacturing hub," he added. (ANI)

